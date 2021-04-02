Words from cross reveal hope

Bishop Fulton Sheen wrote, “Unless there is a Good Friday in my life, there will never be an Easter Sunday ... unless there is the crown of thorns there will never be the glorified body ... unless there is the cross, there will never be the empty tomb.”

Christian hope is illuminated in the words Christ spoke from the cross. First, he offered forgiveness to the people who crucified him. “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.”

God will forgive us for ignoring him, using his name in vicious curses, hating our enemies. For breaking the commandments, and assuring ourselves we get a pass. For all the times we’ve denied him like Peter did.

Haven’t many of us avoided admitting we’re Christians? Not wanting to bless the food in public, because people might think we’re weird. Afraid to speak up when someone makes fun of our faith. “I don’t know the man!”

The words from the cross also offer hope to people who find God late in life, even on their deathbeds. Christ was crucified between two thieves, one cursing and mocking him, while the other prayed, “Lord, remember me when you come into your kingdom.”

Christ answered the repentant thief’s prayer instantly: “Today, you will be with me in paradise.” This promise reveals God’s mercy given to the lost sheep and prodigal sons of the world.

“It is finished,” Christ said as he died, but the hopeful tale continues, when Mary Magdalene rushes to his tomb three days later. There, she encounters someone she mistakes for the gardener, but when he calls her name softly, she realizes he is Jesus.

Easter is about the hope that sheds light on our darkest moments. It tells of the hope that remains when someone faces a terminal illness.

It speaks of the hope dwelling in the heart of someone old and broken-down. The hope that lives even in the hearts of parents who’ve lost a child.

Christians believe Christ broke through the boundaries of death, so death doesn’t have the final word. And we hope someday to meet the lamb of God in the garden of heaven, where he will gently speak our names.

