Women’s suffrage topic of annual meeting on Sept. 25

The Freedman’s Bank, established after the Civil War in 1865 to assist people who were formerly enslaved with their finances, is a great source for genealogy. This is because in the “application process” they were asked the names of their parents and siblings, thus providing a very rare resource. The records can be accessed for free at FamilySearch.org under “United States, Freedman’s Bank Records, 1865-1874” or on Ancestry.com under a similar database title. Remember when searching, it’s Freedman with an “a,” and it’s not part of the larger Freedmen’s Bureau Records. Not all branch records survive, but many do.

