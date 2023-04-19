Georgia’s Hogwarts house might ssssurprise Potterheads

That’s right, peaches, we’re living with Draco Malfoy.

Credit: TheToyZone Credit: TheToyZone

How did the analysts come to their decisions? They assigned the five main personality types used in psychology to each house, based on research by the University of California:

Gryffindor: extraversion

Hufflepuff: conscientiousness and agreeableness

Ravenclaw: openness

Slytherin: neuroticism

TheToyZone researchers then pulled random Twitter profiles from each U.S. state and every country in the world — 51,000 in all — and assigned it a house based on the presence of each personality trait. The most prevalent house was assigned to each state and country.

The United States as a whole is Gryffindor, as are 33 other countries. The only house with fewer countries is Hufflepuff, with only 30. Slytherins, with 69 countries, apparently rule the world; Ravenclaws are quite a bit behind with 43.

So, Potterheads, brush up on your Parseltongue and raise your wands to Slytherin house. And maybe build a shrine to Severus Snape, to honor him. Always.