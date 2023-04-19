BreakingNews
Alabama police arrest 2 teens for birthday party shooting
Georgia’s Hogwarts house might ssssurprise Potterheads

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Hint: It ain’t Gryffindor

Practically from the moment young Harry Potter whispered “not Slytherin, not Slytherin” while wearing Hogwarts’ famed sorting hat, fans of the boy wizard and his adventures have been taking quizzes to determine which Hogwarts house they belong to.

Twenty-six years after publication of the first book, the world is still fascinated by the young witches and wizards.

ExploreScientists name new snake species after Salazar Slytherin

Case in point: The video game Hogwarts Legacy surprised nearly everyone — even Warner Bros. — by selling more than 12 million copies in its first two weeks, Forbes reported Monday. That’s 256% of the planned launch.

So data analysts at TheToyZone decided now was a good time to take a more scientific approach than an online quiz to “sorting” the world, and determined which house each state (and each country) belong in.

In the U.S., six states belong to Hufflepuff and 14 to Gryffindor, while 15 were placed in Ravenclaw house, and 15 were sorted into Slytherin — including Georgia.

That’s right, peaches, we’re living with Draco Malfoy.

Credit: TheToyZone

Credit: TheToyZone

ExploreIt's illegal to kill most snakes in Georgia

How did the analysts come to their decisions? They assigned the five main personality types used in psychology to each house, based on research by the University of California:

  • Gryffindor: extraversion
  • Hufflepuff: conscientiousness and agreeableness
  • Ravenclaw: openness
  • Slytherin: neuroticism

TheToyZone researchers then pulled random Twitter profiles from each U.S. state and every country in the world — 51,000 in all — and assigned it a house based on the presence of each personality trait. The most prevalent house was assigned to each state and country.

The United States as a whole is Gryffindor, as are 33 other countries. The only house with fewer countries is Hufflepuff, with only 30. Slytherins, with 69 countries, apparently rule the world; Ravenclaws are quite a bit behind with 43.

So, Potterheads, brush up on your Parseltongue and raise your wands to Slytherin house. And maybe build a shrine to Severus Snape, to honor him. Always.

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

