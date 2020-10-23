Will your convictions crack under pressure?

After 40 days, the Gospels tell that Satan appeared to tempt Jesus, offering three things: food, possessions and power. With each statement, the devil tried to lure Jesus into denying and disobeying God, at a time when his body was weak. For each temptation, however, Jesus debunked his enemy by quoting passages in the book of Deuteronomy. As a result, St. Matthew writes that Satan “left him, and angels came to attend him.”

The following chapters of Jesus' story tell the significance of the wilderness experience. Jesus went back to Galilee, where he started his ministry by selecting his disciples, teaching in synagogues and healing the sick. Wherever he went, his miracles displayed the power that could have freed him from the wilderness temptations and hardships. And yet, because the wilderness had a purpose and obedience was the only way to fulfill it, he chose the “road less traveled.” His convictions overpowered the temptations and weaknesses every time.

The account of the temptation of Jesus has been widely used by writers and preachers through the ages to teach Christians that Jesus modeled the secret to overcoming our weaknesses: God’s word. I wholeheartedly agree that anchoring our hearts in Scriptures is undoubtedly a way to remain committed to obeying him.

But the truth is, many of us have met people who know the Bible and can quote Scriptures like nobody’s business, and yet, have fallen into deep sin, often wrecking their lives and the lives of people who followed and believed them.

I believe that happens because many people underestimate the power of the flesh, often making bad decisions when they’re too weak to stand firm in their convictions or by getting too close to things that have the power to become strongholds in their lives.

We all know our Achilles' heel. We just often choose to ignore it. As a result, if we are not careful, seemingly innocent situations or choices can become mammoth strongholds, with the power to utterly destroy our lives.

Jesus used God’s word to defeat the Tempter. But beyond that, he knew Satan’s objective: to destroy God’s purpose for his life. His confidence that God had a plan was more compelling than any appetite. He quoted Scriptures because its truths were so ingrained in his heart that nothing would sway him away from his destiny. Likewise, our unwavering convictions may be the only wall standing between giving in to temptation or remaining committed to obeying and trusting God.

There is no question about it: You will be hungry, angry, lonely or tired at some point. When you are, temptations will knock at your door.

Jesus did not wait until Satan showed up to make up his mind — he was prepared for battle. Likewise, it would be wise to decide ahead of time to “halt” before diving into that which can destroy our lives, lest our convictions crack under pressure.

