Wild Georgia: Will the real Easter lily please stand up?

Christians around the world, of course, have for centuries associated various species of white lilies with Easter. The Bible mentions lilies as symbols of rebirth and purity as observed at Easter.

In the United States, the lily species, Lilium longiflorum, is considered to be the exclusive Easter lily. It is, however, a native of Japan, where it was cultivated for its showy flowers. Its bulbs were introduced to the United States from Japan in 1919, and the flower quickly became popular. Commercial growers dubbed it the Easter lily; today, it is the most recognized floral symbol of the holiday.