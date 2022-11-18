Wild Georgia: Wild turkeys are declining in Georgia and elsewhere

Wild turkey declines also could be a warning sign of ecosystem-wide problems. The wild turkey is considered an “indicator species,” whose presence suggests that a habitat is of good quality.

This is not the first time that wild turkeys have faced serious losses. The birds had become nearly nonexistent in Georgia during the early 1900s due to overhunting and intensive logging. But as forests regenerated in the 1930s and strict conservation laws and restoration programs later were implemented, wild turkey populations made a spectacular comeback, and today the bird is found throughout Georgia.

Now, though, biologists once again are worried about the wild turkey’s future.

