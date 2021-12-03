WILD GEORGIA: Wild creatures are busy even in the ‘darkest month’

The big raptors, ospreys and bald eagles, begin breeding in December; some eagle nests may have babies by Christmas Day. It’s also hooting time for great horned owls and barred owls, which begin courting this month.

Many of Georgia’s year-round songbirds — cardinals, blue jays, robins and the like — are forming exclusive flocks according to their species. Smaller songbirds — chickadees, kinglets, nuthatchers, titmice, downy woodpeckers — are flocking, too, but aren’t as exclusive: They’ll join together in mixed flocks. A reason for flocking may be that several sets of eyes are better than one in detecting predators and in finding food.

For us bird lovers, December is the time to count the feathered creatures: The annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count season kicks off Dec. 14 and runs through Jan. 5. For counts in Georgia, visit gos.org/christmas-bird-counts-122.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon is new Saturday. Bright-shining Venus is high in the west at dusk and will appear near the crescent moon Sunday evening. Jupiter and Saturn also are in the west at dark. Saturn will appear near the moon on Wednesday, and Jupiter will do so on Thursday.

