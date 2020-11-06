WILD GEORGIA: Why some birds migrate and others don’t

Going the distance, though, has its benefits. The tropics offer milder climates and more reliable food sources. (When it’s winter in North America, it’s summer in South America.)

Birds that don’t migrate avoid the stress of migration, but they may face harsher weather and food scarcities in winter. Most permanent resident birds in Georgia have adapted features such as extra layers of down to survive freezing temperatures. Many of them also switch to a more varied wintertime diet that includes seeds, berries, nuts and whatever insects are available.

One other distinct advantage for nonmigratory birds: They have more time in summer to raise babies, producing as many as three or even four clutches in a season.

