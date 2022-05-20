Wild Georgia: State’s rich natural heritage delights nature lovers

The mountain walk took us on a wooded trail some 2,300 feet above sea level through a diverse botanical area in the Chattahoochee National Forest in Union County, where several trillium species, pink lady slippers, wild geraniums and numerous other spring wildflowers bloomed in profusion. The colorful wildflowers thrive in the cool, moist mountain forests.

On the coast, we were only a few feet above sea level as we explored the remote, pristine Wassaw Island near Savannah, one of Georgia’s 14 major barrier islands and a national wildlife refuge. Loggerhead sea turtles soon will be crawling from the Atlantic Ocean to lay their eggs on Wassaw’s breathtaking, 7-mile-long beach.

Many of the native plants that thrive on Wassaw must be salt-tolerant because of the ocean-influenced saline environment. Its most prevalent salt-tolerant plant, of course, is Spartina alterniflora, or marsh grass, which covers 90% of Georgia’s 378,000 acres of salt marshes.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be last quarter on Sunday. Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn (rising just after midnight) are low in the eastern sky a few hours before sunrise.

