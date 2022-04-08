Wild Georgia: State’s bird lovers chat it up online

• Lynn Schlup of Oconee saw her “FOTS (first of the season) indigo bunting flying across the road.” She also heard the plaintive calls of her FOTS chuck-will’s-widow “when I walked outside.”

• Victor Carpenter of Savannah said a friend told him she regularly had a flock of beautiful ducks in her backyard there in the evening. “I went to check it out and, sure enough, they were (are) black-bellied whistling ducks,” he said.

• Veteran birder Mark McShane said he saw an eBird report from two fellow birders (Melanie Furr and Charlotte Main) that they had just counted some 100 migrating American golden plovers (a species of shorebird) at a location in Gordon County. So, he “scurried right over” there and saw a similar number. He’s still checking his results, but he said that, for him, it may be a “personal high count” for American golden plovers in Georgia.

From other GABO and eBird reports, I learned that wood thrushes, orchard orioles, Baltimore orioles, prothonotary warblers, Northern parulas, whip-poor-wills and several other species are now arriving in the state to nest.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon is first quarter Saturday (April 9). Four planets are in the east a few hours before sunrise: Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter.

