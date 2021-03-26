WILD GEORGIA: Spring wildflowers are blooming across state

Many of those species and others also can be seen over the next few weeks along trails in state parks, outdoor nature centers, the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, the Chattahoochee National Forest and other wild places across the state. One of my other favorite wildflower places is the Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge near Forsyth in Middle Georgia.

A good wildlife viewing guide for the state is the book “Favorite Wildflower Walks in Georgia” by Hugh and Carol Nourse. In the Atlanta area, the book “Hiking Atlanta’s Hidden Forests: Intown and Out” by Jonah McDonald is helpful.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be full on Sunday — the “Windy Moon,” as the Cherokee peoples called this month’s full moon. It also is called the Full Worm Moon. Mars is in the southwest at dark and sets in the west a few hours later. Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn are in the east before sunrise.

