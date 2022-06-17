Wild Georgia: Smallest falcons having a banner year in state

Under the supervision of senior wildlife biologist Nathan Klaus, Lapp and Garcia have banded more than 80 kestrel chicks this season from some 60 nest boxes erected by the Wildlife Resources Division and power companies to substitute for the birds’ natural cavities. “It’s a banner year for Georgia’s kestrels,” said Klaus. “To think that we were down to nine nests only a few years ago.”

The strikingly beautiful Southeastern American kestrel (slightly smaller than a mourning dove) is nonmigratory, unlike its larger “northern” cousin, the American kestrel. It’s found in Georgia from the Fall Line to the Florida line — one of the Southeast’s few remaining populations. Hovering as it hunts, it forages for insects, grasshoppers, mice and other prey in open forests and grasslands.

