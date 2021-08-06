WILD GEORGIA: Shooting stars, baby reptiles, early migrations mark August

As the days grow shorter now, shifting light levels trigger migration.

Ruby-throated hummingbirds, including newly fledged young, are visiting backyard feeders to quickly fatten up for migration to Mexico and Central America. Male adults already are headed south. So are orchard orioles, prairie warblers and Louisiana water thrushes. Purple martins and chimney swifts are forming flocks for migration. Nighthawks and chuck-will’s-widows frequent the evening sky, scooping insects from the air.

White-tailed deer are shedding their thin, reddish-brown coats of summer and growing long-haired, grayish-brown coats for winter. Bucks are sporting new antlers. Gray squirrels, flying squirrels and chipmunks are giving birth to their second litters of the year.

Goldenrods, some asters, Joe-pye weed, ironweed, cardinal flower, blazing star and other late summer wildflowers bloom and attract bees, flies, butterflies and other pollinators. Blueberries, wild grapes and other wild fruits ripen.

Periodic Brood X cicadas that appeared in spring are gone. Singing at night now are the annual dog day cicadas. Katydids sing during the day.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be new on Sunday. Venus sets in the west a few hours after sunset. Jupiter and Saturn are in the east at dark.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.