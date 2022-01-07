WILD GEORGIA: Salt marsh turtle faces numerous threats

“Warming conditions in the diamondback terrapin’s habitat may throw generations out of evolutionary balance, as the sex of the young is determined by sand temperature during incubation — a warmer nest produces more females,” said the report. “And since diamondbacks live in brackish water, they are sensitive to sea level rise, which may change the ratio of salt to fresh water beyond what they can tolerate.”

Still, there’s hope. Several coastal groups are working to reduce the threats to terrapins and save the species from extinction.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be first quarter Sunday. Venus and Mars are low in the east around dawn. Jupiter and Saturn are low in the west at dusk.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.