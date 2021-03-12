WILD GEORGIA: Rarely seen barn owl draws birders to a Decatur park

Those adaptations give the barn owl its characteristic heart-shaped, nearly flat face — which, along with its black, piercing eyes and rasping, screeching voice, have made it an object of superstitious dread. Actually, it is harmless to people.

The barn owl’s future, however, is of great concern to wildlife biologists. Over the decades, the owl has declined in alarming numbers because of increased urbanization and other forms of habitat loss.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon is new on Saturday and will be a thin crescent in the west on Monday evening. Mars is in the southwest at dark and sets in the west a few hours later; it will appear near the moon on Friday (March 19). Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn appear in the east before sunrise.

