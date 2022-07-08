Wild Georgia: Mother deer with fawns makes a pretty scene

After about a month, baby deer begin accompanying their mothers at all times, coming out with them to forage on grass and other plants and gambol and scamper about. They also will continue to nurse for about three months, after which they will be weaned. Even so, they may stay with their mothers for a year or so, although their protective white spots will be gone by then.

By the way, Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources reminds folks that if they come across what appears to be an “abandoned” fawn, leave it alone. The mother likely is nearby. Also, it’s illegal to keep wildlife without a permit in Georgia.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be full on Wednesday and will appear as the year’s largest full moon. Rising in the east are Mercury (very low) just before dawn; Venus, a few hours before sunrise; Mars, around 2 a.m.; Jupiter, around midnight; and Saturn, a few hours after dark. Saturn will appear near the moon on Friday evening (July 15).

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.