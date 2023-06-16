Wild Georgia: Most male birds make good fathers

They help build nests, feed and protect their young and even show the youngsters how to sing. They are the fathers in the bird world.

In some 90% of bird species, moms and dads together provide extensive care of their babies, the males often being just as adept at parental care as females. Since Father’s Day is coming up Sunday, it seems fitting to recognize the roles of dads among some of Georgia’s common birds.

In home-building, males and females of several species collaborate to build nests. For instance, the male brown thrasher, Georgia’s official state bird, helps his mate select a site for their nest on the ground or in dense shrubs and bushes. Together, they build their bulky, cuplike nest out of twigs, leaves, grass and other material.

Male and female downy woodpeckers work together to carve a nest hole in a dead tree, taking turns to chisel out a secure cavity.

Some bird dads, including brown thrashers and barn swallows, help incubate eggs. Woodpecker males alternate nesting duties with females during the day, with the males keeping the eggs warm at night. The champion, though, is the male Northern flicker, which sits on incubating eggs all night and half the day.

Most male birds faithfully bring food to their mates that are sitting on the nest. When the eggs hatch, both dads and moms feed the babies. Heavy lifting is done by the male great horned owl, which must deliver squirrels and mice daily to his mate and offspring to eat.

Among several species, such as the Northern cardinal and Eastern bluebird, the dads continue feeding their fledglings for a short time while the moms take off to start another nest and raise a second brood.

Finally, in one of their most important roles, songbird dads teach sons how to sing — vital since male songbirds must sing to find mates and defend territories.

