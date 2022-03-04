WILD GEORGIA: March is the time for birds to begin courting and singing

Perhaps the most conspicuous way, however, that songbirds attract mates is by singing, which also is cranking up now. The intricacy of a male bird’s voice and the variety of its songs advertise its maturity and intelligence to females and also define its territory.

But it’s only the first week of March. The full glory of Georgia’s spring nesting season is still weeks away, when the state’s Neotropical migrants — warblers, tanagers, flycatchers, vireos, thrushes, ruby-throated hummingbirds — return from winter homes in Latin America. It’s then, at daybreak on an April morning, that you may hear some 30 or more species singing vibrantly at the top of their little lungs in the “dawn chorus.”

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be first quarter on Thursday. The only visible planets now are Venus, Mars and Saturn — low in the east just before sunrise.

