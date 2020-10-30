WILD GEORGIA: It’s a scary time for bats

Bats may use culverts in areas where few caves are found. No infected bats have been found yet in the three counties, but the fungus’s presence there worries biologists. DNR’s bat specialist Katrina Morris said that it’s not known if the fungus in the culverts will affect the animals as it does in caves.

The fungus forms itchy white patches on hibernating bats' snouts and wings, causing them to wake up from their torpor. They then leave the caves to hunt for insects at a time when few or no insects are available. The futile hunting depletes their fat reserves. Death comes by starvation, cold or stress.

Of Georgia’s 16 bat species, those most affected include the little brown, tri-colored and Northern long-eared bats — all of which play critical ecological roles by gobbling up tons of insects.

The DNR says there are no known effects from the white-nose fungus on humans or other wildlife.

For more information and frequently asked questions about white-nose syndrome, go to georgiawildlife.com/WNS.

