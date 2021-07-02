WILD GEORGIA: Hummingbirds return to feeders in July

The migrating hummingbirds’ need for high-energy fuel is why they’ll be returning to our nectar-filled feeders from now through September. Their reappearance should dispel concerns among many homeowners who’ve been asking during the past two months: “Where are the hummingbirds?”

In March and April, swarms of hungry hummingbirds were showing up at feeders in Georgia and elsewhere as they returned to North America for their breeding season. Around May, though, the birds seemed to become scarce at feeders as they settled down to nest and as wild food became abundant. (In addition to nectar from flowers and feeders, the birds also eat small insects, beetles, ants, aphids, gnats, mosquitoes and wasps.)

Now, with the nesting season nearly over and the urge to migrate coming on strong, hummingbirds once again will be hungry for feeder nectar. So, if you haven’t seen many hummingbirds of late, I say give it time. They’ll start returning any day now.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be new on Friday, July 9. Mercury is low in the east just before sunrise and will appear near the moon Thursday morning. Venus and Mars are low in the west just after dark; Mars will appear near the moon Sunday evening. Jupiter and Saturn rise in the east after midnight.

