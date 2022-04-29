Wild Georgia: Huge military bases become de facto nature preserves

Established in 1940, it’s one of many huge military installations that the federal government built nationwide to gird the nation for a world war and, later, the Cold War. Like other bases, much of Fort Stewart’s vast acreage was left in its natural state — thousands of acres of forests, swamps, grasslands, the kind of landscape that soldiers likely would encounter in battle.

But over the decades, something else happened: Despite the intense combat training, Fort Stewart’s protected natural areas became de facto nature preserves — even havens for many rare and endangered species. In the 1990s, the Pentagon, prodded in part by federal laws like the Endangered Species Act, came to realize that it had an obligation to protect the natural heritage at Fort Stewart and other installations. Now, the Pentagon aims to make its millions of acres of military lands models of conservation.