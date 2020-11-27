WILD GEORGIA: Having dinner with the ‘three sisters’

But it was the Cherokees’ reliance on agriculture, particularly the three sisters, that made their villages stable. The relative ease of raising the plants in quantities above daily subsistence needs afforded the people leisure time to establish settled societies.

In particular, corn became the basis for many Cherokee traditions, beliefs and rituals. The all-important Green Corn ceremony, for instance, was held in late summer to celebrate the beginning of the corn harvest.

In essence, the history of wild plant domestication carries an important lesson for today — the vital necessity of conserving and safeguarding native wild plants, including rare and endangered species. Like the three sisters, they could become tomorrow’s foods or potent new medicines.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be full Monday night. Mercury is low in the east just before sunrise. Venus, low in the east, rises an hour before the sun. Mars is high in the east at dusk. Jupiter and Saturn are low in the southwest after dark.