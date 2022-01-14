WILD GEORGIA: Get set for a day to appreciate squirrels

• A single squirrel may bury 25-50 acorns per hour in autumn to retrieve and eat in winter. However, the animal often forgets where it cached many of the nuts, thus unwittingly planting new oak trees and changing the landscape.

• The bushy tail is a main form of communication. A twitching tail, for instance, may signal a nearby threat. The tail also may be used as an “umbrella” against rain and snow and as a stabilizer when a squirrel is scooting and leaping among branches.

• Squirrels build two types of nests. One is a tree cavity used for rearing young and for winter shelter. The other is made from dry leaves and twigs and lodged in a tree’s upper branches and used as temporary shelter for most of the year.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be full on Monday — the Wolf Moon. Venus and Mars are low in the east just before sunrise. Jupiter and Saturn are low in the west just after dark.

