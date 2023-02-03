Wild Georgia: February in state ‘might as well be spring’

But it also could be the theme song for February in Georgia. The days are rapidly getting longer now: Georgia has gained more than 45 minutes of sunlight since the winter solstice on Dec. 21. In fact, Feb. 3 was the midpoint between the winter solstice and the spring equinox that arrives on March 20 — meaning we’re already halfway through winter. By mid-February, we’ll be gaining nearly three minutes of daylight each day on our way to the summer solstice and the longest day of the year on June 21.

Lengthening days are cues for the natural world to rev up. Several butterfly species start flitting about. Cardinals, Carolina wrens, tufted titmice and Carolina chickadees start singing this month to lure mates and establish territories. Bluebirds earnestly check out nesting sites. Purple martins arrive and set up housekeeping. Early-nesting bald eagles and great horned owls already are tending chicks in nests.