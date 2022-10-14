Wild Georgia: Fall is a time of arrivals, departures for birds

Bluebirds migrate in flocks, which tend to stay together all winter long, perhaps joined by some of the local birds.

Another well-known winter migrant that joins its year-round counterparts in the South during the cold season is the American robin. Most robins breeding in the interior of Canada and the northern U.S. overwinter in the South. When they return north in the spring to nest, they are among the first birds to arrive there after winter’s cold, thus becoming the classic harbingers of spring.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The Orionid meteor shower reaches a peak of 20 meteors per hour this weekend in the eastern sky. Best viewing is from about midnight to dawn. The moon will be last quarter on Monday. Mars rises out of the east just after dark. Jupiter is high in the south at sunset. Saturn is in the southwest just after dark.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.