WILD GEORGIA: Eastern kingsnake gets special attention in Atlanta

Growing up to 5 feet long, the Eastern kingsnake is typically black with yellow or white bands around the body. Scores of sightings have been reported so far to the project, which wraps up in October.

A recent report came from two of my Decatur neighbors, Ella Ballard, 10, and her sister Eden, 8, who helped a 17-inch-long kingsnake cross a neighborhood street. “We wanted to make sure it didn’t get run over,” Eden said.

If you see a kingsnake in metro Atlanta, you can report it to Urban Kings. Try to take a photo and give location, date and time. For contact information, go to chattnaturecenter.org/blog/urban-kings-a-citizen-science-project/.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The South Delta Aquarid meteor shower, visible this weekend and through most of next week, peaks at 15 meteors per hour on Wednesday night. Best viewing: In the southeast sky from midnight until dawn. The moon will appear full all weekend. Mercury is low in the east just before sunrise. Venus and Mars are low in the west at dusk. Jupiter and Saturn rise in the east after midnight.

