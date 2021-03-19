Wild Georgia: Clean up bird feeders to prevent disease among birds

Those birds have been flocking to Georgia feeders in great numbers this winter along with our usual resident species.

“The added number of birds at feeders has, in turn, increased the risk and occurrence of disease,” Sargent said. The maladies, he said, often are transmitted orally or through fecal matter that accumulates below feeders or on them.

The best way to prevent the spread is by cleaning up the ground below bird feeders and washing feeders and birdbaths weekly with a 10% bleach solution.

If you see sick birds, Sargent suggests taking down feeders for a week or so to encourage the birds to disperse. You can also report sick or dead birds to DNR at 478-994-1438.

Sargent said the irruptive species are heading back north now to breeding areas, which should cause a decline in the number of sick birds here. “But folks should continue to clean the feeders throughout the year,” he said.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: Spring officially arrives at 5:37 a.m. Saturday — the Vernal Equinox. The moon will be first quarter on Sunday. Mars is in the southwest at dark and sets in the west a few hours later. Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn are in the east before sunrise.

