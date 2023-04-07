Wild Georgia: Chuck-will’s-widow gets attention from Georgia Audubon

The birds, though, are rarely seen because they are most active at night. They nest on the forest floor in the brown leaf litter, where their mottled brown plumage gives them perfect camouflage.

Of the two species, the whippoorwill by far is the most famous. A slew of writers and poets over the centuries have celebrated the whippoorwill in literature and poetry. It’s also the bird of sad country songs. In his classic “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” famed country singer Hank Williams crooned: “Hear the lonesome whippoorwill. He sounds too blue to fly.”

The chuck-will’s-widow, however, is now getting its share of attention. Georgia Audubon has selected it as the “Species of Concern” for the period 2023-2025. The bird’s population is in serious decline because of loss of its open woods habitat and decreasing insect numbers. Teaming up with University of Georgia researchers, Georgia Audubon is sponsoring research, habitat restoration and other efforts to help reverse the chuck-will’s-widow’s decline. For more information: georgiaaudubon.org/chuck-wills-widow.html

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be last quarter on Thursday. Mercury (low) and Venus are in the west just after sunset. Mars is high in the southwest at dark. Saturn is low in the east just before sunrise.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.