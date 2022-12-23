Wild Georgia: Christmas Bird Count season in full swing

After some intensive research, Calloway applied to the National Audubon Society to officially sanction the Thomaston area CBC. One of NAS’ strict requirements was that Calloway submit a map of a 15-mile diameter circle in which the count would be conducted.

It took a few months to process and approve the proposal, but, in the end, Audubon gave its official blessing to the first-ever Thomaston area CBC.

Now, Calloway hopes it will become a holiday tradition in his area for years to come.

Ten other counts are still scheduled for this season in Georgia, including the Intown Atlanta count on Jan. 2 in which I’ll participate. Merry Christmas and Happy Birding.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon is new this weekend. Venus and Mercury are very low in the west just before sunset and will appear near the thin crescent moon Saturday night. Mars, now at its brightest, is high in the east at dusk. Saturn is very low and Jupiter is high in the southwest at dark. Saturn will appear near the moon on Monday night.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.