WILD GEORGIA: Butterflies are missing in Georgia this year

The other teams’ results were about as dismal as ours.

“The numbers are way down everywhere as far as I am hearing and seeing,” Stiteler said. His assessment came from several other butterfly counts held earlier this year in the state. Totals in those counts also were down considerably.

No one knows the reasons for the missing butterflies and if it’s a sign of things to come. Climate change, rainy weather this spring, pesticide spraying and development all could be factors.

Hoping for much better results are the sponsors of next weekend’s (Aug. 20-21) Great Georgia Pollinator Census coordinated by the University of Georgia. Your help is needed. During the two-day count, simply observe and tally all of the insects by type that visit a single bush during a 15-minute period. You may conduct as many 15-minute observations as you like.

Identify the insects according to these types: carpenter bees; bumblebees; small bees; honeybees; wasps; flies; butterflies/moths; all other insects.

For guidance in counting and identifying the insects and reporting results, visit ggapc.org.

