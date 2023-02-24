Wild Georgia: Bloodroot is one of our most admired early wildflowers

Not only is bloodroot beautiful, but it’s also one of Georgia’s most interesting wildflowers. Its common name comes from a peculiar trait — a blood-red sap found in all parts of the plant, especially in its thickened roots called rhizomes. Its scientific name, Sanguinaria canadensis, also reflects that trait: “Sanguis” is the Latin word for blood.

When the plant’s parts are cut, the red sap flows out. Cherokee people and other Native Americans — and early European colonists — commonly used the sap as a dye for baskets and clothing. Native people also mixed the sap with animal fat and used it as ceremonial body paint and as war paint.

Bloodroot also has a long-standing medicinal history. Native Americans, rural “herb doctors” and others widely used it to make expectorants, emetics, tonics and salves to treat a variety of ills. Bloodroot sap, however, is toxic, and its use should be left only in the hands of experts.

I’m content, though, just to admire bloodroot’s superb beauty.

