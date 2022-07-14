Widely used hospital gowns expose workers to infections

Combined Shape Caption

Disposable hospital gowns are designed to protect health care workers from bodily fluids.An academic study found that isolation gowns commonly worn in medical units or intensive care units ripped to easily.I’m amazed that facilities are using them. , Elizabeth Easter, study co-author and a textile expert at the University of Kentucky.Here, Karen Haberlandpours water into a funnel hat drips onto a sample of fabric from an isolation gownon top of a piece of blotting paper.Supply shortages and questions about the quality of disposable gowns may persuade some hospitals to reconsider reusable isolation gowns, which can be laundered about 75 times