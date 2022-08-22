Combined Shape Caption

Why Star Jones is Perfect for 'Divorce Court'.She was the FIRST black woman to have her own court show in 1994 - "Jones & Jury".She's a lawyer.She's involved with economic and political issues.She continues to study new laws.She's not shy on television, being a co-host on "The View" from 1997-2006.She will rule fair: .“They want somebody to make their partner shut up and listen, at least for five minutes, to whatever is in their hearts or minds. They want to make sure somebody is going to hear their story. And that’s universal.”