Why Jon Bon Jovi is washing dishes in New Jersey

The singer and musician headed to JBJ Soul Kitchen, run by the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation. The nonprofit community restaurant serves both paying and in-need patrons, but could provide only takeout meals during the pandemic. That meant the kitchen needed help.

Bon Jovi jumped in to do whatever was needed. What was needed was a dishwasher. Wife Dorothea posted of photo on Instagram of her husband scrubbing at the sink and captioned it, “If you can’t do what you do... do what you can!”