Why join a genealogical society?

Credit: Special

Credit: Special

Genealogy
By Kenneth H. Thomas Jr. – For the AJC
32 minutes ago
X

Joining a local, regional or national genealogical society is the topic of “Stronger Together” by Sunny Jane Morton in the November/December issue of Family Tree magazine (familytreemagazine.com) on newsstands and in libraries now.

She makes four major points about your decision making on joining. (1) Decide your goals. Why do you want to join — to help with your research in an area, to meet like-minded folks, or to get advance notice of educational events, like lectures?

(2) Consider your ideal communities. How often do they meet, how much time do you want to spend, are you joining to learn, or perhaps volunteer, or do you want to interact with members on specific research techniques and topics?

(3) Look for groups. You might want to join several groups, like a local one where your ancestors lived. There are also those devoted to a specific ethnic heritage group, a descendants/family group, or even a family reunion group.

(4) Participate meaningfully. Will you be willing to volunteer? Most genealogy groups are in great need of volunteers, not only for regular duties, but for special things like writing articles, Special Interest Groups (SIGS), and managing virtual meetings, for example.

In a sidebar, the author states other reasons for joining a genealogical society: become a better researcher, enhance skills; spend time with genea-friends; discover and preserve records; and advocate for genealogy, including increased access to records.

Cemetery websites

“Which Cemetery Website is Best?” was asked recently online in “The Genealogy Insider” article via Family Tree magazine. The three discussed were BillionGraves.com with 160 million records, FindaGrave.com (which is linked to Ancestry.com) and has 226 million memorials, and Interment.net with 25 million entries. So, which one(s) are you using? Are you managing any family memorials? If not, why not?

Genealogy Book wish list

Do you have a genealogy book wish list? You may create one in order to have a list of books you want to buy or borrow to read. Perhaps you need one that is really your Christmas or birthday gift to you list? Type it up, email or snail mail to the family gift giver, or to Santa. Best to have a list in case someone actually asks.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, GA 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.

About the Author

Kenneth H. Thomas Jr.
Editors' Picks

Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP

DHS lawyers: Ossoff inquiry into foster care turns ‘political’43m ago

3 dead, including infant and teen, in DeKalb crash involving tractor-trailer
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Brookhaven road remains closed after pursuit ends in police shooting
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

49 residents displaced after fire destroys Gwinnett apartments
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

49 residents displaced after fire destroys Gwinnett apartments
1h ago

ONLY ON AJC
EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Ellis’ lawyer talks guilty plea in Fulton Trump case
8h ago
The Latest

WalletHub ranks Atlanta the top destination for winter travel
44m ago
Have you ever experienced a breakup? Here are some steps to make it as painless as...
5h ago
Atlanta super producer gets personal on his debut album
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Watkins

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community tackles hip-hop’s toxic masculinity
23h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
His life was upended by paralysis, but he refused to give up his dreams
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top