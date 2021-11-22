Who is Lucy McBath? (New)

Who is, Lucy McBath?.U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath will run for Congress in a neighboring suburban district after .Republicans redrew her congressional seat to be a conservative bastion.McBath announced her decision Monday after the state Legislature gave final approval to .a new congressional map drawn to make it nearly impossible for the Democrat to keep her current 6th District seat, .which previously spanned from east Cobb to north DeKalb.McBath told The AJC that she’ll run in the 7th District, swing territory now held by fellow Democratic U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux.A former flight attendant, McBath became a nationally known gun control advocate after her teenage son Jordan was shot to death in Florida.McBath's powerful personal story, as both an advocate for gun restrictions and a two-time breast cancer survivor, .won over suburban voters who fueled her upset victory over Republican incumbent Karen Handel in 2018.In 2020, McBath and Handel faced each other again, and McBath won a second time.McBath is the third African-American woman to ever represent Georgia in Congress