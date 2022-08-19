Where can I find it: appraisal services, Elizabeth Arden lotion

ajc logo
Where Can I Find It
By Sabine Morrow, For the AJC
Q: We are looking for someone to appraise several artists’ portfolios and folios of graphic artwork. Some of these are over 100 years old, and most appear to be complete. Thank you. — Barbara S. Flexner, Atlanta

A: Barbara, I have just the place for you. Call Barbara Spencer at Aaron Art and Antiques Appraisal Services, 404-587-5711, aaronappraiser.com. She’ll steer you to one of Aaron’s appraisers, who will look over what you have. Aaron’s has been in the appraisal business for over a quarter century and conforms to the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) and the technical and ethical requirements of the International Society of Appraisers (ISA).

Q: I have been using Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Skincare Energizing Moisture Lotion on my face. It’s lightweight and makes my foundation go on very smoothly. I can’t find it in stores or on the Elizabeth Arden website. I see other green tea products, but not the face lotion. Please help me locate this. Thanks. — Carol P., email

Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Skincare Energizing Moisture Lotion for dry skin is formulated with a blend of green tea, moisturizers and vitamin E.

Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Skincare Energizing Moisture Lotion for dry skin is formulated with a blend of green tea, moisturizers and vitamin E.

Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Skincare Energizing Moisture Lotion for dry skin is formulated with a blend of green tea, moisturizers and vitamin E.

A: Carol, because the lotion is no longer on the website, it’s probably safe to say that the company stopped making it. Especially since I found it as a clearance item on a website that carries hard-to-find and discontinued cosmetics. Check out buymebeauty.com, and you’ll find Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Skincare Energizing Moisture Lotion on sale for $7.99 for a 1.7-ounce bottle – much less expensive than Arden’s $33 price tag. When I checked, BuyMeBeauty had about 10 bottles in stock. Note that BuyMeBeauty receives its products from manufacturers in various packaging, and some might not come in their original boxes, but all items are unopened.

You can stop looking – just for now

Pat T. of Marietta wrote that she hasn’t been able to find pasteurized eggs. Although liquid eggs in cartons are pasteurized and ready to use, they’re not the whole eggs in shells that she’s seeking. I contacted a rep for Davidson’s, and I found out that the company temporarily stopped production a few years ago because of the avian flu. Davidson’s pasteurized eggs were often found at most Publix stores, so I reached out to my contact at the Atlanta division office. The store is trying to source another pasteurized egg, but it hasn’t found one yet because it’s such a niche item.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow
