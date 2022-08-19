Where can I find it: appraisal services, Elizabeth Arden lotion

You can stop looking – just for now

Pat T. of Marietta wrote that she hasn’t been able to find pasteurized eggs. Although liquid eggs in cartons are pasteurized and ready to use, they’re not the whole eggs in shells that she’s seeking. I contacted a rep for Davidson’s, and I found out that the company temporarily stopped production a few years ago because of the avian flu. Davidson’s pasteurized eggs were often found at most Publix stores, so I reached out to my contact at the Atlanta division office. The store is trying to source another pasteurized egg, but it hasn’t found one yet because it’s such a niche item.

