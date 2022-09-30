Where can I find it: Bengay, Tejava tea

Q: Please tell me where I can find Tejava unsweetened mint-flavored bottled tea. My local grocery store used to carry it, but it seems to be gone. I’ve found other flavors, but I’m specifically looking for mint. I haven’t found it in months. Thanks. — Jan Ferrara, email

A: I have good news for you, Jan. Check out Kroger, 3559 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, 770-243-6211. You’ll find single 16.9-ounce bottles of mint-flavored Tejava black tea for $1.69 each on aisle 13. This unsweetened brewed tea contains Java tea leaves, water and natural flavors. It’s non-GMO certified and made with tea leaves sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms.