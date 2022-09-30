BreakingNews
Where can I find it: Bengay, Tejava tea

Where Can I Find It
By Sabine Morrow, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Q: I am not able to find Bengay anywhere. Someone at one store told me it was not made anymore. I found a coupon in the coupon section that comes with The AJC on Sunday, so I would assume it is still available. Could you help me? — Dorothy Green, McDonough

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

A: Dorothy, no worries. Bengay topical pain-relieving cream is still in production. Although it’s out of stock in some drugstores near you, I found it at CVS, 2 N. Zack Hinton Parkway, McDonough, 770-957-2984. A 2-ounce tube costs $7.29. Bengay’s active ingredients include camphor, menthol and methyl salicylate. The analgesic rub, developed by Parisian pharmacist Jules Bengué, came to the U.S. in the late 1800s, and the name was later Americanized. Today it’s made by Johnson & Johnson. By the way, CVS also stocks its house brand, CVS Health Ultra Strength Muscle Rub Cream which contains identical ingredients, and a 2-ounce tube sells for $5.79.

Q: Please tell me where I can find Tejava unsweetened mint-flavored bottled tea. My local grocery store used to carry it, but it seems to be gone. I’ve found other flavors, but I’m specifically looking for mint. I haven’t found it in months. Thanks. — Jan Ferrara, email

A: I have good news for you, Jan. Check out Kroger, 3559 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, 770-243-6211. You’ll find single 16.9-ounce bottles of mint-flavored Tejava black tea for $1.69 each on aisle 13. This unsweetened brewed tea contains Java tea leaves, water and natural flavors. It’s non-GMO certified and made with tea leaves sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms.

You can stop looking

Sandy Palladino from Marietta loves her peanut butter sandwiches with Smucker’s boysenberry jam. Lately, however, she hasn’t been able to spot her favorite fruity spread. Even more unfortunate is that Smucker’s discontinued its boysenberry jam in 2021 due to a “lack of support.” It seems that the boysenberry syrup suffered the same fate. Production for both boysenberry products stopped at the same time.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

About the Author

Sabine Morrow
