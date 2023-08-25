Where can I find it: pot pie seasoning, bacon horseradish dip, Duke Cannon products

Q: Please help me locate Pioneer Chicken Pot Pie package seasoning. I have not been able to find it since Kroger discontinued carrying it this year. This seasoning takes chicken pot pie to a new level. Thank you so much. — Martha Hatcher, email

A: Martha, your chicken pot pies will soar again after you visit Food Lion, 59 Main St., Dawsonville, 706-344-3979, one of the few places carrying the seasoning mix. The store has plenty of Pioneer Chicken Pot Pie Meal Sauce and Seasoning mix on the shelf if you want to stock up. Each 1.67-ounce package costs $1.79.

Q: Where can I find bacon horseradish dip? — Mike Florence, email

A: Mike, I found Heluva Good! Bacon Horseradish dip in the dairy case, next to the sour cream, at Kroger, 227 Sandy Springs Place, Sandy Springs, 404-256-3434. A 12-ounce tub sells for $2.69. Ingredients in the dip include milk, salt, dehydrated horseradish, sugar and bacon bits.

Q: I am trying to locate Duke Cannon antiperspirant-and-deodorant for my husband. I know it is available online, but he wants to see it in person before purchasing because he doesn’t like some scents. Can you please locate this item for us? We are in North Forsyth County. Thank you for your help. — Mrs. L. J., email

A: Duke Cannon Supply Company maximum strength antiperspirant-and-deodorant stick comes in several fragrances, including Sawtooth, billed as alpine air and cedarwood; Superior, a scent that brings to mind fresh water and neroli; and Naval Diplomacy, a blend of bergamot and aquatic musk. The deodorant stick includes aloe, vitamin E and activated charcoal. You’ll find several varieties of Duke Cannon maximum strength antiperspirant-and-deodorant at Target, 1525 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, 678-455-9618. Each 3-ounce stick costs $7.99. A portion of the proceeds from Duke Cannon Supply Company goes toward supporting various veteran causes, including the Green Beret Foundation and Gary Sinise Foundation.

