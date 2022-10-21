Where can I find it: rice wine vinegar, watch repair shop

Q: I can’t find rice wine vinegar. I can find rice vinegar. I can’t make my crunchy Asian slaw, and I would appreciate your help. Thanks. — Linda Riggs, Conyers
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
A: Linda, you can make your crunchy Asian slaw. Rice wine vinegar is simply another name for rice vinegar. Rice vinegar goes through a process that includes fermenting the sugars in the rice into alcohol and eventually into an acid – vinegar. Making wine also involves a fermentation process. You might have seen rice wine vinegar, but the name is at the discretion of the company that bottles it. Anyone can stick on a label that says rice wine vinegar, but the product – a mild vinegar used in Asian cooking – will not differ from rice vinegar. You’ll also find seasoned rice vinegar flavored with sugar, salt, chili flakes, or garlic. Kroger, 1745 GA-138, Conyers, 770-922-8753, stocks several rice vinegar brands, including Nakano all-natural rice vinegar. A 12-ounce bottle costs $3.29.
Q: I would appreciate it if you could tell me the name of a business that appraises and repairs old watches. Thanks. — Brenda Marquis, email
A: Brenda, check out the family-owned Fayette Antique Clock Assessment, 185 Kathi Ave., Fayetteville, 678-983-1005. The shop sells and repairs all types of timepieces, including antique watches. And if you have an ailing grandfather clock, Fayette Antique Clock Assessment makes house calls. The shop also services vintage music boxes and provides in-home appraisals. For more information, check out the website at fayetteantiqueclockassessment.com.
You can stop looking
A while back, reader Jean Shanks came across Organicgirl blue cheese salad dressing and quickly fell in love. But sometimes love goes sideways and breaks your heart. That’s what happened when Organicgirl decided to ditch its dressings to focus on producing “good clean greens.” But Organicgirl didn’t leave Shanks and other fans completely high and dry. They can find recipes for the dressings, including the beloved blue cheese, on the website: iloveorganicgirl.com.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
About the Author
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office