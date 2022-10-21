Where can I find it: rice wine vinegar, watch repair shop

Q: I would appreciate it if you could tell me the name of a business that appraises and repairs old watches. Thanks. — Brenda Marquis, email

A: Brenda, check out the family-owned Fayette Antique Clock Assessment, 185 Kathi Ave., Fayetteville, 678-983-1005. The shop sells and repairs all types of timepieces, including antique watches. And if you have an ailing grandfather clock, Fayette Antique Clock Assessment makes house calls. The shop also services vintage music boxes and provides in-home appraisals. For more information, check out the website at fayetteantiqueclockassessment.com.