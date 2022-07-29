ajc logo
Where can I find it?

Some bakers opt for a quick lemon meringue pie recipe by adding egg yolks, sugar and water to Jell-O Cook and Serve lemon-flavored pudding and pie filling mix.



Where Can I Find It
By Sabine Morrow, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Q: I’m certain everyone has that one favorite product they try to make last forever. Mine is a magical stain remover called White Wizard. It works on everything. Thanks. — Joan Cotter, Marietta

A: Joan, I called Harris International Laboratories, the Arizona-based company that makes White Wizard, and found out that, for now, the only way to purchase the spot remover is through the company website, whitewizard.us, or by calling 888-329-9877. Although the website states that the spot remover is out of stock, the rep I spoke with said plenty is available.

Q: I regularly purchased Jell-O lemon pudding, cooked on the stove. This pudding made it so easy to prepare lemon meringue pie. I suspect grocery stores caught on and took it off the shelf so they could sell bakery lemon meringue pies. Anyway, can you help me locate some? — Betty Walser, email

A: Betty, although stock is spotty, the reason is probably based more on consumer demand and not because stores would rather you not bake lemon pies. Check out Walmart Neighborhood Market, 5025 Winters Chapel Road, Dunwoody, 770-280-0193, and you’ll find plenty of lemon-flavored Jell-O Cook and Serve pudding for $1.24.

Q: My husband and I have two leather club chairs that we love. They’ve been through kids and dogs and have the bite marks on the wooden legs — hopefully from the dogs and not the kids — and ripped up undersides to show for it. Now that we’re empty nesters, we’d love to get them restored. We’re looking for someone who can refinish the wood legs, fix the bottoms and condition the leather. Thank you. — Jill Harris, email

A: Jill, I have just the place for your favorite chairs. LA Thyn, who owns Restoration Hero, 1824 Murphy Ave., Atlanta, 404-884-4461, fell in love with woodworking as a child in Miami. After high school, she entered the Air Force and received an engineering degree. Although she spent years in IT, she never lost her passion for woodworking. Thyn provides various services, from designing and building furniture to restorations and repairs. And, yes, she repairs pet damage to wood and leather furniture. Email a photo of your chairs and the work requested to info@rhatlanta.com. You can find more information and examples of her work at rhatlanta.com.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

