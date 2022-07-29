Where can I find it?

A: Joan, I called Harris International Laboratories, the Arizona-based company that makes White Wizard, and found out that, for now, the only way to purchase the spot remover is through the company website, whitewizard.us, or by calling 888-329-9877. Although the website states that the spot remover is out of stock, the rep I spoke with said plenty is available.

Q: I regularly purchased Jell-O lemon pudding, cooked on the stove. This pudding made it so easy to prepare lemon meringue pie. I suspect grocery stores caught on and took it off the shelf so they could sell bakery lemon meringue pies. Anyway, can you help me locate some? — Betty Walser, email