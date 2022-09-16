Where can I find it: glass bowl repair, Lundberg organic rice, Halloween accessory

A: The idea behind kintsugi is to embrace flaws and imperfections and to highlight cracks as part of the new design when restoring broken ceramic. Please call Robert Pashaian, a local artist and expert at figurative and portrait sculpture who also offers repair and restoration services at his studio. You can reach him by emailing rlpasha@att.net or by calling 770-671-1902. Depending on the break, he can often repair damaged clear glass pieces so that the seam becomes invisible. And with porcelain or ceramics, his methodology is to conceal as close as possible the repaired cracks by color matching. Using the art of kintsugi, however, he would fill the cracks with gold, silver or platinum.

Q: Please help me locate Lundberg organic brown jasmine rice. This one is already steamed, and you can heat it in the microwave. I’m in Fayette County, but I can drive out if I need to. Thanks. — Bob Smith, email