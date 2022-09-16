ajc logo
Where can I find it: glass bowl repair, Lundberg organic rice, Halloween accessory

Where Can I Find It
By Sabine Morrow, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Q: Due to an accident, a cut glass bowl belonging to my mother broke in half, and a lovely ceramic bowl by pottery artist Faith Rahill became six pieces instead of one. I would really appreciate a referral to someone who could glue the cut glass bowl back together. The ceramic bowl would be a great candidate for kintsugi, the Japanese practice of mending ceramics with gold, but I haven’t found anyone who can repair either item. Could you work your magic and find me some help in this matter? These items are quite dear to me. Many thanks. — S. McCorkle, email

A: The idea behind kintsugi is to embrace flaws and imperfections and to highlight cracks as part of the new design when restoring broken ceramic. Please call Robert Pashaian, a local artist and expert at figurative and portrait sculpture who also offers repair and restoration services at his studio. You can reach him by emailing rlpasha@att.net or by calling 770-671-1902. Depending on the break, he can often repair damaged clear glass pieces so that the seam becomes invisible. And with porcelain or ceramics, his methodology is to conceal as close as possible the repaired cracks by color matching. Using the art of kintsugi, however, he would fill the cracks with gold, silver or platinum.

Q: Please help me locate Lundberg organic brown jasmine rice. This one is already steamed, and you can heat it in the microwave. I’m in Fayette County, but I can drive out if I need to. Thanks. — Bob Smith, email

Lundberg organic brown jasmine steamed rice is gluten-free and ready to eat in under two minutes.

Lundberg organic brown jasmine steamed rice is gluten-free and ready to eat in under two minutes.

Lundberg organic brown jasmine steamed rice is gluten-free and ready to eat in under two minutes.

A: Bob, no need to drive far because I found Lundberg organic brown jasmine steamed rice in 8-ounce packages for $3.99 each at Sprouts Farmers Market, 2015 Highway, 54, Peachtree City, 678-586-2577. Imported from Thailand, this is a Fair Trade Certified, Non-GMO whole grain rice.

Q: My granddaughter saw the perfect Halloween accessory on another girl who didn’t know where her mother bought it. They’re regular black rubber bands for ponytails, but the decorative part is a plastic eyeball. I’ve looked without any luck. Help. — Mary P., Acworth

A: You’ll find Eyeball three-piece elastic hair tie set for 99 cents at most Big Lots stores, including the one at 4200 Wade Green Road, Kennesaw, 770-423-1565.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

