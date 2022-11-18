Where can I find it: music box repair shop, Dutch oven and South African biscuits

A: Catherine, call John Freeman at Fayette Antique Clock Assessment, 185 Kathi Ave., Fayetteville, 678-983-1005. Although he sells and repairs all types of timepieces, including grandfather clocks, he is a skilled machinist who also restores vintage music boxes. So he’s familiar with your ornaments. When you enter his shop, you’ll think you’ve walked into a whimsical mechanical museum. He has a generous collection of vintage phonographs, clocks and other mechanical objects on display. You can check out the website at fayetteantiqueclockassessment.com.

Q: I am trying to find a 6-quart Dutch oven made by Alpine. It has a glass lid, and the pot is stainless steel. I want this for potlucks because my enameled cast iron Dutch oven is much too heavy for me to carry places, especially when it’s full. I believe these are pretty inexpensive. Thank you. — Mrs. C. Peters, email