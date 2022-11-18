Where can I find it: music box repair shop, Dutch oven and South African biscuits

Q: I have these beautiful Christmas decorations purchased in the ‘70s when my family lived in Japan. They have music boxes inside of them that no longer work. Would you know of someone who would be able to repair these? Thank you. — Catherine Mallanda, email
A: Catherine, call John Freeman at Fayette Antique Clock Assessment, 185 Kathi Ave., Fayetteville, 678-983-1005. Although he sells and repairs all types of timepieces, including grandfather clocks, he is a skilled machinist who also restores vintage music boxes. So he’s familiar with your ornaments. When you enter his shop, you’ll think you’ve walked into a whimsical mechanical museum. He has a generous collection of vintage phonographs, clocks and other mechanical objects on display. You can check out the website at fayetteantiqueclockassessment.com.
Q: I am trying to find a 6-quart Dutch oven made by Alpine. It has a glass lid, and the pot is stainless steel. I want this for potlucks because my enameled cast iron Dutch oven is much too heavy for me to carry places, especially when it’s full. I believe these are pretty inexpensive. Thank you. — Mrs. C. Peters, email
A: Alpine Cuisine makes a line of affordable cookware with tempered glass lids, including several Dutch ovens. You’ll find some of the stainless steel cookware at Old Time Pottery, 2949 Canton Road, Marietta, 770-419-9360. The 6-quart Dutch oven costs $29.99.
Q: I’ve been buying Bakers Tennis Biscuits online but wondered if they were available in the north metro area. They’re buttery coconut cookies from South Africa. I want the original, not the caramel or chocolate-mint flavors. Thank you. — Chris Roberts, email
A: I found Bakers Tennis Classic Biscuits at Taste of Britain, 73 S. Peachtree St., Norcross, 770-242-8585. A 200-gram package costs $3.65. Bakers biscuits also are available at The South African Emporium (formerly Cape Food and Beverage), 2390 Satellite Blvd., Buford, 678-765-6038, for $2.99 per pack.
