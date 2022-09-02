Where can I find it: unusual soda flavors, Pepsodent, guanciale

A: Pam, I’m going to give you three options where you’ll find a variety of retro and unusual soda flavors. First, check out David’s Produce and Country Store, 3561 Lavista Road, Decatur, 404-325-0709. This market carries an impressive and vast soda selection ranging from Nehi and Moxie to Macfuddy Pepper Elixir and Dad’s root beer. Next, try any Cost Plus World Market, where you’ll find bubbly sodas from around the world, including Hatakosen and Hello Kitty ramune soft drinks from Japan. For wild novelty sodas, there’s Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop, 128 S. Park Square, Marietta, 678-426-7520. Rocket Fizz soda flavors run the gamut from bacon and banana nut to watermelon and cinnamon.

Q: We are longtime users of Pepsodent toothpaste and have looked in every store, and we can’t find it anymore. I was wondering if the company went out of business. Nobody can tell me what happened to Pepsodent. If you can find out, please let me know. Thank you very much. — Richard Martin, Austell