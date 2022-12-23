Where Can I Find It

Q: I have a Christmas snowglobe collection, and a couple of them need repair. They’ve leaked. I would love to be able to display them next year. I know there’s no one around here who can repair them, but can you find a trustworthy place where I can send them? Thank you so much for any help you can offer. Mrs. Strickland, email
A: You can send them in care of the repair department, Gifts Online, Inc., 145 Richland Road, Greenville, TN, 37745. Owner, Paul Connolly, has been repairing music boxes and snow globes for more than 30 years. For more information and a look at the various snow globes Connolly has repaired, check out snowgloberepaircenter.com. Before sending your snow globes, contact the company at 423-639-5850 or email mail@giftsonline.net.
Q: My son can’t stop talking about a strawberry-and-habanero soda he recently tasted. It’s made near Athens, but I wondered if it was available somewhere closer to Atlanta. Thanks. Jen Stephens, email
A: Made by New Creation Soda Works in the former Thaxton’s Turkey Hatchery in Bishop, Georgia, Jack’d strawberry-and-habanero soda contains hand-picked local strawberries and chilies. New Creation makes several unusual flavors, including Split Banana Cream and Krümkake Butter Pecan Cream sodas. Locally, you can find the strawberry-habanero soda in 12-ounce cans for $2.75 each at the family-run A Peach of a Party, 108 Oak St., Roswell, 770-454-6719. This former catering business now serves up house-made casseroles and other food items to go.
You can stop looking
Jayne Phillips has worn the same perfume for more than 30 years. And now, she can no longer find Azzaro 9. Tunisian-born designer Loris Azzaro debuted his women’s fragrance in 1984. The floral scent boasted top notes that included citrus and pineapple. Unfortunately, the fragrance was retired well over 10 years ago. There are a few online sources, but perfume doesn’t stay fresh forever, even if the bottle has remained unopened. I’m afraid it’s time to find a new favorite fragrance.
