Where Can I Find It

A: You can send them in care of the repair department, Gifts Online, Inc., 145 Richland Road, Greenville, TN, 37745. Owner, Paul Connolly, has been repairing music boxes and snow globes for more than 30 years. For more information and a look at the various snow globes Connolly has repaired, check out snowgloberepaircenter.com. Before sending your snow globes, contact the company at 423-639-5850 or email mail@giftsonline.net.

Q: My son can’t stop talking about a strawberry-and-habanero soda he recently tasted. It’s made near Athens, but I wondered if it was available somewhere closer to Atlanta. Thanks. Jen Stephens, email