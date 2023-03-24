Where can I find it: hot sauce, couch recliner repair

Q: Thanks for all the info in your column. By answering questions sent in by others, you have pointed me toward products and services I could not find, didn’t know existed, or didn’t realize that I wanted or needed. And now I need a bit of assistance, please. I have a lovely old comfortable leather couch with recliners at both ends. The reclining mechanism is shot on one side and nearly impossible to operate on the other. Unfortunately, this couch does not carry a familiar logo where I could ask the manufacturer for advice. Is there hope for repair? Thanks in advance for any direction available. — Leslie Kostka, Hampton

A: Thank you for reading, Leslie. A good starting point would be to call Guardsman On-site Care and Repair at 800-788-8020. This nationwide company has technicians that service your area. A tech will come to your home and inspect your piece for a $65 service charge. During this inspection, you’ll find out if your recliner can be fixed and if it needs specific parts. But here’s where it gets tricky for you. Guardsman doesn’t order or receive parts, so you’ll need to track them down if they’re needed.