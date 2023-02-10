Where can I find it: grandfather clock repair, Cream of Wheat, document restoration

Q: I have an Emperor grandfather clock that will not run. Do you know someone who will come to my house to repair this clock? I also have a Linden mantel clock that needs repairs. Thank you! —Hildy Rocheleau, Marietta
A: Hildy, you can contact horologist Laura Shepherd at Atlanta Clock Services, 404-580-2702, who specializes in grandfather clocks and makes house calls. Shepherd began her career repairing typewriters and has been repairing clocks locally since 2009. Check out her website at atlantaclockservices.com. You can also contact family-owned Fayette Antique Clock Assessment, 185 Kathi Ave., Fayetteville, 678-983-1005. The shop sells and repairs all types of timepieces. House calls are available for grandfather clocks needing repair. For more information, visit the website fayetteantiqueclockassessment.com.
Q: I’m looking for Cream of Wheat Maple Brown Sugar hot cereal. Stores are always out, and Amazon is even out of stock. Please help. Thank you. — Mallory Bentley, Newnan
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
A: Mallory, you can find Cream of Wheat Maple Brown Sugar instant hot cereal at Publix, 1111 Lower Fayetteville Road, Newnan, 770-502-2370. Each box contains 10 packets and costs $5.09.
Q: I was recently gifted an heirloom by a family member — The President’s Thanks and Certificate of Honorable Service. It is on parchment, and I think it’s from the Civil War. It’s printed with Lincoln’s “signature.” It is terribly faded and needs a dignified place in the family. Do you have a person who you would recommend? Thank you for your help. — Susan Ellis, email
A: Susan, if you’re seeking someone to restore your heirloom document, then contact Avery Gallery, 390 Roswell St., Marietta, 770-427-2459. The gallery’s paper conservator can look at your document and assess what needs to be done. This local art restoration company has been in business since 1982. Avery’s conservators restore and clean various artworks, including lithographs, oil, engravings, watercolors and mixed media. Take a look at the website, averygallery.com, for more information.
