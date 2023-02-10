Where can I find it: grandfather clock repair, Cream of Wheat, document restoration

Q: I was recently gifted an heirloom by a family member — The President’s Thanks and Certificate of Honorable Service. It is on parchment, and I think it’s from the Civil War. It’s printed with Lincoln’s “signature.” It is terribly faded and needs a dignified place in the family. Do you have a person who you would recommend? Thank you for your help. — Susan Ellis, email

A: Susan, if you’re seeking someone to restore your heirloom document, then contact Avery Gallery, 390 Roswell St., Marietta, 770-427-2459. The gallery’s paper conservator can look at your document and assess what needs to be done. This local art restoration company has been in business since 1982. Avery’s conservators restore and clean various artworks, including lithographs, oil, engravings, watercolors and mixed media. Take a look at the website, averygallery.com, for more information.

