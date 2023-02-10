X
Dark Mode Toggle

Where can I find it: grandfather clock repair, Cream of Wheat, document restoration

Where Can I Find It
By Sabine Morrow, For the AJC
38 minutes ago

Q: I have an Emperor grandfather clock that will not run. Do you know someone who will come to my house to repair this clock? I also have a Linden mantel clock that needs repairs. Thank you! —Hildy Rocheleau, Marietta

A: Hildy, you can contact horologist Laura Shepherd at Atlanta Clock Services, 404-580-2702, who specializes in grandfather clocks and makes house calls. Shepherd began her career repairing typewriters and has been repairing clocks locally since 2009. Check out her website at atlantaclockservices.com. You can also contact family-owned Fayette Antique Clock Assessment, 185 Kathi Ave., Fayetteville, 678-983-1005. The shop sells and repairs all types of timepieces. House calls are available for grandfather clocks needing repair. For more information, visit the website fayetteantiqueclockassessment.com.

Q: I’m looking for Cream of Wheat Maple Brown Sugar hot cereal. Stores are always out, and Amazon is even out of stock. Please help. Thank you. — Mallory Bentley, Newnan

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

A: Mallory, you can find Cream of Wheat Maple Brown Sugar instant hot cereal at Publix, 1111 Lower Fayetteville Road, Newnan, 770-502-2370. Each box contains 10 packets and costs $5.09.

Q: I was recently gifted an heirloom by a family member — The President’s Thanks and Certificate of Honorable Service. It is on parchment, and I think it’s from the Civil War. It’s printed with Lincoln’s “signature.” It is terribly faded and needs a dignified place in the family. Do you have a person who you would recommend? Thank you for your help. — Susan Ellis, email

A: Susan, if you’re seeking someone to restore your heirloom document, then contact Avery Gallery, 390 Roswell St., Marietta, 770-427-2459. The gallery’s paper conservator can look at your document and assess what needs to be done. This local art restoration company has been in business since 1982. Avery’s conservators restore and clean various artworks, including lithographs, oil, engravings, watercolors and mixed media. Take a look at the website, averygallery.com, for more information.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

About the Author

Sabine Morrow
Editors' Picks

2 men shot during drug deal in Buckhead, police say; suspect arrested2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Neighbors fear Microsoft’s halted Westside campus is another unkept promise
6h ago

Credit: Screengrab

Johnny Hunt returns to preaching despite sexual abuse allegation
1h ago

OPINION: How would the new ‘Buckhead City’ bill work? Shhhh, it’s a secret
8h ago

OPINION: How would the new ‘Buckhead City’ bill work? Shhhh, it’s a secret
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Texas and Oklahoma pay big to join the one big league
4h ago
The Latest

Latest TikTok trend has people jumping from dangerous heights
2h ago
LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Isis
3h ago
Compassion turns your talents into gifts
4h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
21h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top