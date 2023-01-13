Where Can I Find It

A: For about 40 years, Sears Roebuck and Company got much of its candy from Arway Confections, which launched in Chicago in 1950. The first sweets that Arway produced were Chocolate Pecan Caramel Patties. Also popular were double-dipped peanuts. Although Sears no longer offers candy counters, Arway still produces a wide variety of candies and nuts. You can order milk or dark chocolate double-dipped peanuts for $7 per pound from Arway’s retail store, Long Grove Confectionary company, 847-634-0080.

Q: I read your column religiously each week. Thank you for such a feel-good moment. For the last 65 of my 73 years, we have always had watermelon pickles on our table. It’s a family touchstone that, sadly, has become harder and harder to find. This year we totally tapped out locally and had to resort to Amazon at exorbitant prices. I am hoping you can find something locally, so we can get back to our old and fondly cherished routine. — Todd Barr, Tucker