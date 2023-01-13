Where Can I Find It

Q: We have been trying to get our favorite double-dipped chocolate-covered peanuts once sold at the Sears candy counter. Is there another company we can get these from? Who made this candy? I have an 84-year-old father who would dearly love to have more of his favorite candy. Thank you for any help you can give us. — Kathy Kuruc, Marietta,
A: For about 40 years, Sears Roebuck and Company got much of its candy from Arway Confections, which launched in Chicago in 1950. The first sweets that Arway produced were Chocolate Pecan Caramel Patties. Also popular were double-dipped peanuts. Although Sears no longer offers candy counters, Arway still produces a wide variety of candies and nuts. You can order milk or dark chocolate double-dipped peanuts for $7 per pound from Arway’s retail store, Long Grove Confectionary company, 847-634-0080.
Q: I read your column religiously each week. Thank you for such a feel-good moment. For the last 65 of my 73 years, we have always had watermelon pickles on our table. It’s a family touchstone that, sadly, has become harder and harder to find. This year we totally tapped out locally and had to resort to Amazon at exorbitant prices. I am hoping you can find something locally, so we can get back to our old and fondly cherished routine. — Todd Barr, Tucker
A: Thanks for reading, Todd. The supply of local pickled watermelon rinds seems to have run dry. However, if you’re willing to try a new brand, your family can enjoy an endless supply of watermelon pickles. I found marinated watermelon rinds by the Bulgarian company Teshini Recepti. These are pickled in a mixture that includes water, sugar and citric acid. You can get 3.8-pound jars for $5.99 at Buford Highway Farmers Market, 5600 Buford Hwy., Doraville, 770-455-0770. They are located on aisle 20.
Q: Please tell me where I can get my Windsor chair appraised locally in Atlanta. Thank you. — T. Parker, Atlanta
A: Call Aaron Art and Antiques Appraisal Services at 404-587-5711. Send a photo, and one of Aaron’s appraisers will take a look at your piece. Aaron’s has been in the appraisal business for over a quarter century and conforms to the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP).
