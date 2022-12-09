Where can I find it: doll donations, Rootie’s pickles

Credit: Handout
Q: When I was a young girl, my father traveled extensively in Latin America. He would bring me dolls from the countries where he was doing business. I would like to donate the dolls to an organization or place where they would be truly appreciated. Can you help me find an organization that would understand the culture these dolls represent? Thank you. — Jane Wilkes, Buckhead
A: Jane, I contacted a couple of people at the Latin American Association Atlanta Outreach Center, 2750 Buford Highway, NE, Atlanta, 404-638-1800, and sent them some photos of your collection. They are pleased by your thoughtful gesture and would be happy to display your doll collection. The Latin American Association’s mission is to empower Latinos to adapt, integrate and thrive by offering various programs for youths, families and those needing help with immigration. You can contact Laura Estefenn Diazgranados, marketing and communications manager, through thelaa.org.
Q: Where can I find Rootie’s pickles? I’m looking for the spicy ones. Thank you. — George T., Holly Springs
A: Billed as “the best pickles you’ve ever eaten,” Rootie’s Pickles, based in Cartersville, uses a cherished family recipe. And, George, you won’t have to travel far to get your Rootie’s Pickles fix. You can buy jars of the pickles at Leaning Ladder Premium Olive Oil and Vinegar, 105 E. Main St., Woodstock, 678-401-2609. The shop stocks Rootie’s original sweet, hot, garlic pickles and the spicy, sweet, hot, garlic version. Prices range from $8.25 to $17. Leaning Ladder also carries Rootie’s sweet, hot, garlic relish, $8.75.
You can stop looking
Evelyn James called looking for a sweet she used to buy from the candy counter when stores like Sears sold loose candies and nuts by the pound. Brach’s Maple Nut Goodies had a peanut center surrounded by crisp toffee and covered in a soft maple-flavored coating. Although Maple Nut Goodies had been around for decades, unfortunately for fans, Brach’s decided to discontinue the candies earlier this year.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
