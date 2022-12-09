Where can I find it: doll donations, Rootie’s pickles

Q: When I was a young girl, my father traveled extensively in Latin America. He would bring me dolls from the countries where he was doing business. I would like to donate the dolls to an organization or place where they would be truly appreciated. Can you help me find an organization that would understand the culture these dolls represent? Thank you. — Jane Wilkes, Buckhead

A: Jane, I contacted a couple of people at the Latin American Association Atlanta Outreach Center, 2750 Buford Highway, NE, Atlanta, 404-638-1800, and sent them some photos of your collection. They are pleased by your thoughtful gesture and would be happy to display your doll collection. The Latin American Association’s mission is to empower Latinos to adapt, integrate and thrive by offering various programs for youths, families and those needing help with immigration. You can contact Laura Estefenn Diazgranados, marketing and communications manager, through thelaa.org.