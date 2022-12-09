ajc logo
X

Where can I find it: doll donations, Rootie’s pickles

Where Can I Find It
By Sabine Morrow, For the AJC
24 minutes ago

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Q: When I was a young girl, my father traveled extensively in Latin America. He would bring me dolls from the countries where he was doing business. I would like to donate the dolls to an organization or place where they would be truly appreciated. Can you help me find an organization that would understand the culture these dolls represent? Thank you. — Jane Wilkes, Buckhead

A: Jane, I contacted a couple of people at the Latin American Association Atlanta Outreach Center, 2750 Buford Highway, NE, Atlanta, 404-638-1800, and sent them some photos of your collection. They are pleased by your thoughtful gesture and would be happy to display your doll collection. The Latin American Association’s mission is to empower Latinos to adapt, integrate and thrive by offering various programs for youths, families and those needing help with immigration. You can contact Laura Estefenn Diazgranados, marketing and communications manager, through thelaa.org.

Q: Where can I find Rootie’s pickles? I’m looking for the spicy ones. Thank you. — George T., Holly Springs

A: Billed as “the best pickles you’ve ever eaten,” Rootie’s Pickles, based in Cartersville, uses a cherished family recipe. And, George, you won’t have to travel far to get your Rootie’s Pickles fix. You can buy jars of the pickles at Leaning Ladder Premium Olive Oil and Vinegar, 105 E. Main St., Woodstock, 678-401-2609. The shop stocks Rootie’s original sweet, hot, garlic pickles and the spicy, sweet, hot, garlic version. Prices range from $8.25 to $17. Leaning Ladder also carries Rootie’s sweet, hot, garlic relish, $8.75.

You can stop looking

Evelyn James called looking for a sweet she used to buy from the candy counter when stores like Sears sold loose candies and nuts by the pound. Brach’s Maple Nut Goodies had a peanut center surrounded by crisp toffee and covered in a soft maple-flavored coating. Although Maple Nut Goodies had been around for decades, unfortunately for fans, Brach’s decided to discontinue the candies earlier this year.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

About the Author

Sabine Morrow
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

OPINION: With Abrams aide’s Tweets, Democrats’ wake-up call goes to voicemail 7h ago

Atlanta News First’s chief meteorologist Jennifer Valdez will return Dec. 12 after colon...
6h ago

Credit: TNS

HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
8h ago

Credit: Atlanta Braves

Mixed-use project near Truist Park seeks tax breaks despite Braves partnership
7h ago

Credit: Atlanta Braves

Mixed-use project near Truist Park seeks tax breaks despite Braves partnership
7h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Louisville’s coaching hire adds intrigue to Georgia Tech’s season opener
4h ago
The Latest

Advent is a journey from darkness to light
4h ago
LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Shea
4h ago
Wild Georgia: Plant lovers save pink lady’s slippers from bulldozers
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
14h ago
Kemp: No state gas tax through the holidays, but levy returns in January
23h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top