Where can I find it: worcestershire sauce,

Where Can I Find It
By Sabine Morrow, For the AJC
57 minutes ago

Q: Where can I find organic Wan Ja Shan Worcestershire sauce? It’s made with tamari and contains no fish. I buy it on Amazon, but I have to buy more than one at a time. Thank you. — Cece Richards, email

A: Wan Ja Shan organic gluten-free Worcestershire Sauce also is touted as a dressing and marinade. Vegan-friendly, the savory condiment contains vinegar, gluten-free tamari, evaporated cane juice, salt and spices. You’ll find 10-ounce bottles for $4.79 at Sprouts Farmers Market, 10800 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, 678-353-0102.

Q: There’s a stain remover that works on furniture fabric called Liquid Alive. I looked at Home Depot, but they don’t carry it. Thanks. — Tom Hayes, Atlanta

A: Dymon Liquid Alive enzyme digestant stain remover and deodorizer is formulated for spot cleaning and deodorizing upholstery, vinyl, leather, carpets and various synthetics. It works by neutralizing odors while digesting protein and organic stains, including mildew, ink, blood, wine and cosmetics, which might explain where it gets its name. You can get 18-ounce spray cans of Liquid Alive for $13.26 each at Grainger, 1721 Marietta Blvd., Atlanta, 800-472-4643. Call ahead and order the cleaner, and it should arrive at the store in about two days.

Q: My brother wants to pass on his photograph collection to me. He has asked me to find someone to evaluate them and perhaps take them on consignment for sale. These include some well-known photographers. Thank you. — Diane Brown, Dunwoody

A: Diane, once you get an idea of what the photographs are worth, it’ll be easier to figure out where to sell them. Contact Spalding Nix Fine Art, 425 Peachtree Hills Ave., Atlanta, 404-841-7777. The gallery opened in 2003, and owner Spalding Nix is not only an art advisor to individual and corporate clients but also works as an appraiser. As an accredited member of the American Society of Appraisers, he provides valuation services for insurance, donation and estate purposes. All appraisals comply with the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) established by the Appraisal Foundation.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow
