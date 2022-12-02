Where can I find it: worcestershire sauce,

Q: My brother wants to pass on his photograph collection to me. He has asked me to find someone to evaluate them and perhaps take them on consignment for sale. These include some well-known photographers. Thank you. — Diane Brown, Dunwoody

A: Diane, once you get an idea of what the photographs are worth, it’ll be easier to figure out where to sell them. Contact Spalding Nix Fine Art, 425 Peachtree Hills Ave., Atlanta, 404-841-7777. The gallery opened in 2003, and owner Spalding Nix is not only an art advisor to individual and corporate clients but also works as an appraiser. As an accredited member of the American Society of Appraisers, he provides valuation services for insurance, donation and estate purposes. All appraisals comply with the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) established by the Appraisal Foundation.

